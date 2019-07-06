VPSS Celebrates Acquisition of 7.12 Acres Adjoining the Current Premises

HOUSTON: Vallabh Priti Seva Samaj (VPSS), a temple of Lord Krishna (Shree Nathji) held a cecelebration on acquiring additional 7.12 acres of land, adjoining to existing facility.

Now VPSS has about 15 acres of land for additional developments.

The program was graced with the presence and blessing of Shri Priti Raja Beteji, who came from India, and congratulated all for doing religious, social and community services.

The program was organized outside in open grounds near the new land purchased. Niranjan Patel, Chairman of VPSS, thanked all donors and members, who provided funds or loans to acquire the land. Patel said that the additional land will be used for community services.

Rasesh Dalal, trustee and spokesperson, introduced, all the leaders from other organizations, who were invited as special guests and all were facilitated by VPSS.

The program was very interesting on the open grounds with ice cream, nachos,and pizza for kids and full dinner for elders.

The celebration program was followed by a beautiful darshan of Shree Nathji. More than 600 people enjoyed the celebration and darshan. Houston is privileged to have such an extraordinary 15-acre temple and land for new facilities.