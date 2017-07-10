Eye Level- Home Page
West Bengal communal riots: One arrested for sharing fake image, inciting violence

Added by Indo American News on July 10, 2017.
Fake photo shared on Facebook to incite violence in West Bengal. Source: ALTNews

One person was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Saturday for allegedly sharing a still from a Bhojpuri movie, claiming that it was a photograph taken at the violence-hit North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The image shows a man forcibly pulling a woman’s saree in public. According to a report by AltNews, the scene is from the movie “Aurat Khilona Nahi” which released in 2014.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took cognizance of the matter and on Saturday said, “action will be taken for spreading fake pictures and videos. The law will take its own course. I congratulate the people of Bengal for not getting trapped by those spreading rumours and communal hatred. Peace has been restored.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

