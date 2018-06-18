MFAH- Home Page
What causes aircraft related cardiovascular damage?

Long-term exposure to aircraft noise can lead to cardiovascular diseases. (Source: File Photo)

LONDON: Researchers have identified an enzyme located in the inflammatory cells of the body which is responsible for cardiovascular damage caused by aircraft noise. Various studies have shown that long-term exposure to aircraft noise can lead to increased development of cardiovascular diseases.

The findings showed that removal of the enzyme phagocytic NADPH oxidase completely prevents cardiovascular damage.

“Elimination of the enzyme phagocytic NADPH oxidase, which is located mainly in inflammatory cells, completely avoids aircraft noise-induced negative effects on vessels and brain,” said Thomas Munzel, Professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University-Mainz (JGU) in Germany.

