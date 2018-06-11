MFAH- Home Page
What is liquid filled balloon trick to lose weight and why you should NEVER follow it

Added by Indo American News on June 11, 2018.
Saved under Health
Losing weight with the help of liquid filled balloon inserted in your stomach is the new weight loss trick. But a warning has been issued by the U.S Food and Drug Administration after 12 deaths have been reported by following this method. 


What is the method?

A balloon is inserted into the stomach via an invasive endoscopy method. Once the balloon is placed, it is inflated with saline solution. This procedure limits the amount of food a person eats by making him/her feel fuller faster.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

