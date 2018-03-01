What’s New? Navya Grocers!

By Bhavisha Thakkar

SUGAR LAND: Raghu and Jaya Kavarthapu welcomed hundreds of guests to their quaint grocery store Navya Grocers at the corner of Hwy 6 and Old Richmond on Saturday, February 24. Masala Radio organized and promoted the grand opening that boasted silver coins and generous Deep gift bags to the line of first customers.

The Kavarthapus added a different promotional twist – attractive gifts with purchase. From 50-piece container sets to the trendy Instapot knockoffs, customers meeting minimum purchases during the grand opening were well rewarded! DJ AJ mixed popular Bollywood songs which made the event feel like a social get together.

“Many neighboring residents came by for the delicious savory samosas and chai by Chai Shai, and enjoyed meeting the owners,” said Rekha Gajjar. “Couldn’t pass up the Masala Hummer, balloons and wind dancers outside, and the weather was beautiful!”

Navya Grocers appeals to the area residents who need to get in and out quickly with staple Indian Groceries, 7 days a week. Complementing the stocked grocery aisles were some eye-catching kurtis, bangles, and Indian decorations.

Navya Grocers is located at 10128 F Hwy 6, Sugar Land 77498 and is open Monday through Sunday from 10:00am to 8:30 PM. Please call (832) 776-5128 for further information.