IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

Why IT firms could soon be forced to let the senior techie go

Added by Indo American News on October 14, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Emerging technology poses a big threat to jobs and companies. It can force companies to rationalise workforce and even finish certain jobs.

Emerging technology poses a big threat to jobs and companies. It can force companies to rationalise workforce and even finish certain jobs.

If you are 40 years old, a techie and not in step with swiftly changing times, your professional future could be bleak. India’s information technology (IT) sector is being redrawn by new-age trends such as automation, artificial intelligence and cloud computing

Emerging technology poses a big threat to jobs  and companies. It can force companies to rationalise workforce and even finish certain jobs.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *