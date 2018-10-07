Will Smith learns the ‘ropes of Bollywood’ from Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh

By Kriti Sonali

Hollywood star Will Smith is having a blast in India. The actor recently spent some time with Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Will took to Instagram to share a few photos and wrote, “Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh. 📷: @alansilfen.”

Karan shared a photo as well with the caption, “Where there’s a WILL there’s a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com