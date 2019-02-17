‘Women’s Health Issues’ Interactive Session with Women Physicians

BY DR. SARITA MEHTA

HOUSTON: This is for the first time SEWA International organized a workshop for Women’s Health Issues, co-sponsored with Arya Samaj on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Arya Samaj, Houston Texas. More than fifty five women participated in this Family services workshop by the female physicians specialists on Internal Medicine, Dermatology and Obstetrics & Gynecology in which very informative and interactive sessions were conducted very effectively.

Meera Kapur, organizer of this program, is a volunteer with Sewa International Houston Chapter and an active Yoga teacher welcomed the participants and introduced Arun Kankani, the national Vice President of Sewa International USA. Moderator Dr. Sushma Mahajan introduced the panelist doctors and informed the attendees that they would be able to ask anonymous written questions from the doctors after their presentations. Dr. Hina Pandya, board cerified in Internal Medicine and practices General Internal Medicine at Memorial Herman Medical Center Bellaire, in her presentation, ‘How to Stay Happy and Eat Healthy’, explained. very important symptoms of some common problems like Diabetes, Cholesterol, blood sugar, and their treatment, and how early preventive measures can help to save future problems.

Dr. Deepali Patni, board certified physician, practices both obstetrics and gynecology with interests in minimally invasive surgery at Kelsey-Setbold Clinc appealed, “Ladies, make your health a priority. In her presentation, she explained different stages of development of disease like cancer at various stages of life, and how to overcome them with proper diet and regular exercise.

Dr. Reena Jogi, board-certified in both internal medicine and dermatology, whose primary focus is dermatology, treats a wide range of skin diseases, and she is also a national trainer in platelet-rich plasma treatments for hair loss, as private practioner in the Memorial area at Village Dermatology. In her presentation, “Seven decades in seven minutes”, she gave the tips and tricks for all ages to protect the texture of the skin, how to save it from hyper pigmentation, and also explained about hair loss and its treatment.

The most important part came after all the three presentation was more than a half-hour long question-answer session in which participants were very excited, arose many questions, which panelits answered effectively.

Meera Kapur concluded the workshop with a vote of thanks and suggestions on Yoga exercises.