MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

World Health Day 2018: This is how you can prevent Cancer even if it runs in your family!

Added by Indo American News on April 9, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

health

According to health experts, Cancer can be caused by genetic mutations and its risk can multiply if it runs in your family. Cancer can be caused by abnormal genes that get passed to the next generations by those affected. In such a case, it is not cancer which is inherited but the abnormal genes, which may or may not cause cancer. To prevent the risk of cancer, you must keep certain things in mind. We talked to Dr. Pramod Kumar Julka, Senior Director – Oncology Daycare Centre, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and got effective tips to prevent cancer if it runs in your family. (However, it should be noted that there are also certain behaviours that can increase cancer risk, such as eating habits, lifestyle and lack of physical activity.)

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.economictimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *