World Photography Day 2018: Some iconic photographs over the years

“A photograph is a moment – when you press the button, it will never come back,” said René Burri. The Swiss photographer, who documented several political, cultural events and historical events in the second half of the 20th century, captures the essence of photography in this quote. The moment might be fleeting, but once photographed it gets frozen for a lifetime. Photographs have the potential to evoke memories and take us back to the past. To mark the importance of pictures, every year on August 19, World Photography Day is celebrated. On this day, those who share the passion for photography come together and observe this day. Many, all across the world, commemorate this day by capturing stills and spreading joy through them.

The day also serves as an inspiration for many to take up photography as a profession or to pursue it as a zealous hobby.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com