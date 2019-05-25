World Will Have to Recognize India’s Democratic Strength: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Heading towards a grand finale, the BJP, on Thursday, is poised to return to become the second political party in the Indian history to come back to power, even stronger this time.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won in six seats and is leading in another 316 seats, with the UPA coalition leading in only 86 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking reelection from Varanasi struck gold, garnering over 63% of total votes polled. His rival Ajay Rai, of Congress, has polled 53,385 votes, about two lakh votes lesser than Mr. Modi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is trailing in his sitting constituency of Amethi in UP, is heading for a record victory in his second seat of Wayanad in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party workers in a Live Hindu report:

“Today, the 11 crore citizens have filled the jholi (bag) of this beggar,” says PM Modi. “This is the most decisive mandate any party has won in so many years of independence, and that too in around 35-45 degree temperature. This in itself is a miracle,” he says.

“The world will have to take note of India as a superpower now,” he adds.

“I want to thank the Election Commission, the soldiers and the guardians of our democracy for keeping alive the faith in this,” says PM Modi. He goes on to explain the significance of the verdict in terms of a metaphor involving Mahabharata.

‘World will have to recognise India’s democratic strength’

“This election was not fought by netas, but by the common man,” he says. “This is highest voter turnout India has seen. World will have to recognise India’s democratic strength,” says PM Modi. “We had gone to people seeking mandate to build a new India. People have given us their blessings for it,” he says. He goes on to congratulate the leaders elected to four State Assemblies and says he will work with them for the development of the nation.

“Crores and crores of party workers are working towards just one emotion: ‘Bharat mata ki jai’. Workers have worked selflessly to ensure this victory,” says Mr. Modi.

He pauses, as crowd chants ‘Modi Modi’.

“I was very busy today, so I wasn’t able to pay attention to the election results. I did not have the complete information,” says PM Modi. He reiterates: “This is not Modi’s victory, this is the victory of the citizens who were craving a corruption-free India. This is the victory of farmers who sweat so that they can feed the nation.”

Mr. Modi goes on to list the policies his government had undertaken during the 2014-2019 period. “The taxpayers did not know earlier if the tax they payed were being put to the right use; they have been reassured of that now.”

Ridiculing the “secularism tag”, he says “no one can dare cheat the country wearing the mask of secularism any more.”

“This was the first election where no political party could accuse the ruling party of corruption,” says Mr. Modi.

“There are only two castes. One is poor and the other is the one who wants to remove poverty,” he adds. “Between 1942 and 1947 people did everything for the nation and independence. With the same spirit, from 2019-2024, we will make India prosperous.”

“Whatever was said during campaigns, that is the past. I’m looking towards the future now. I accept this huge victory with all humility. The Constitution is supreme, and we will work within that framework.”

“In the time to come, I will not do anything with bad intent and motive, and I will not do anything for myself. Whatever I say in public, I’ll implement with determination and humility.”

He ends his speech with shouts of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah appear at the BJP headquarters to address the party workers, their first since the results of the elections have become clear. Visuals showed Mr. Modi being garlanded by the BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other dignitaries.

“Bharat mata ki jai,” says Mr. Shah, addressing the crowd. “This is the most historic victory ever since the independence of India, and it is a matter of great pride that we have achieved this under Mr. Modi. I thank the citizens of our country for this victory – this victory is your victory,” he says.

“This victory belongs to every BJP member – from booth worker to leaders. It is a victory for the past five years of our goverment’s ‘Sabka saath sabka vikaas’ policy,” says the BJP president.

“There were some who could not digest the exit polls a few days back and decide to create doubt over the electoral process. But today’s result has even surpassed the exit polls, PM Modi said. “I want to congratulate Y.S. Jagan and Naveen Patnaik for being elected as Chief Ministers of AP and Odisha respectively. In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly too, our youthful Chief Minister Pema Khandu has registered a great victory,” he says.