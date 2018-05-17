Yet Another BBB Distinction Award for Galson Auto

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: Building a good reputation for your business was paramount in the minds of the many owners, if you count the hundreds of people who came to the BBB awards event proud of the services and products they offer.

This was a point of pride for Dan parsons, the President of the Better Business Bureau, as he briefly welcomed the over 1,000 people who came to the BBB’s annual awards luncheon last Wednesday, May 9 at the Bayou City Event Center on Knight Road just south of the NRG Center.

With over 31 categories and hundreds of companies who submitted their qualifications, the event went by swiftly as the emcee this year again, KHOU TV personality host of “Great Day Houston” Deborah Duncan, went through the list and declared the Pinnacle Winners from among the Winners of Distinction even as a sit down lunch was being served.

Harjit Galhotra, founder of Galson Auto & Body Repair, a 24-year old Cypress-based company, waited anxiously for the results along with his wife Seema, sons Ravi and Balraj and others from his firm.

Galson’s first won the Pinnacle in 2005, and then picked up two others in 2007 and 2014, but has won the Distinction Award all the other years since 2005, or 13 awards in total. Galhotra is proud of the company which he has built on “Excellent service at reasonable rates” and the care towards each customer, many of whom write glowing reviews of the business.

Once again this year, for the 14th year in a row, Galson Auto & Body Repair was nominated in its Auto Repair category and Galhotra and his team waited excitedly to see what award they would receive.

This year, they once again received the Winners of Distinction award but were disappointed that they did not get the highest prize.

Nevertheless, Galhotra promised to excel even more and be back next year, with the Pinnacle Award in his sights!