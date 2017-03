Yogi Adityanath sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, says will work without bias

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its first government in Uttar Pradesh in nearly 15 years on Sunday as Yogi Adityanath took oath as chief minister along with Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma as deputy chief ministers.

A 47-member council of ministers that was sworn in includes former Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Swami Prasad Maurya and senior BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh.

Credit: livemint.com