Hotel Products from Manufacturers from Gujarat will Star at Special Expos in Dallas, Atlanta

DALLAS, ATLANTA: The first-ever trade expos in the United States by India-based manufacturers of products for the hotel industry are being held in Dallas and in Atlanta. The events, featuring more than 100 suppliers, are scheduled for April 27 through 29 at the SLPS Event Center in Irving, Texas and May 4 through 6 at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, Georgia.

“People of Indian heritage are active throughout the U.S. hotel industry – as owners, as product specifiers, and as FF&E buyers,” said Harshal Bhagat, Chairman of the International Business Delegation for the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI), which is organizing and sponsoring the events.

“So it’s very appropriate that India’s leading manufacturers of hotel furnishings come here and demonstrate how they can help American hoteliers achieve their American dream.”

Admission to the trade shows is free, and booths will represent a wide variety of products, notably furniture, linens, fabrics, lighting, accessories, IT support, HVAC, and equipment for in-room technology and entertainment, for safety and security, and for fitness and spa.

Bhagat added, “This is a unique opportunity for American hoteliers to learn directly in face-to-face conversations about the very significant savings they gain in costs and in timeline by ordering products from India compared to other off-shore sources.”

Specifically, Indian manufacturers offer a package of benefits that include much shorter lead times for production and shipping, together with duty charges about 20% lower and product costs that can be 20% to 35% lower, according to Bhagat.

“The very latest designs will be on display for hotel owners and developers, purchasing and procurement firms, architects, interior designers, and product specifiers at hotel brands,” according to Bhagat. “And many custom options are conveniently available.”

The SGCCI represents almost 10,000 individual members and about 140 associations. It has a rich history of organizing innovative trade shows such as Yarn Expo, Weaveknitt, Fiber 2 Fashion, Auto Expo, Energy International, and Food & Agritech Expo.

More information and “no cost” registration is available online at www.ifde.sgcci.in or by phone at 844-797-6111.