Bollywood’s Neelam Kothari Soni to Amplify the Voices of Children at CRY 2023 Houston Gala

HOUSTON: For three bingeable seasons of Netflix’ “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” Neelam Kothari Soni has brought her big-screen fame to streaming devices worldwide. The veteran actress and fine-jewelry magnate is set to share some of that “24-karat” Bollywood elegance with area fans as the featured celebrity guest at CRY America’s 2023 Houston Gala, set for 5:30 PM, Sunday May 21, at the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria, 2222 West Loop South, Houston.

Child Rights and You (CRY) America is a US nonprofit that supports projects in India and the U.S. that ensure access to education and healthcare for underprivileged children, as well as protection from child labor, early marriage and trafficking. Since 2004, with the support of over 25,000 donors and over 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 752,172 children living across 4,027 villages and slums through support to 90 projects in India and the US.

Themed “YOU Put the ‘Y’ in CRY,” the gala will honor CRY America’s donors, volunteers, media partners and supporters. The Houston gala is one in a series including events in Seattle, San Diego, New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area. Registration details for the Houston gala are available at https://www.cryamerica.org/houston-gala-2023/.

After starring in hit films of the 1980s and ‘90s such as “Love 86,” “Khudgarz” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, Neelam launched a second career as a jewelry designer with her own world-class brand, Neelam Jewels. She’s returned to acting in recent years, with roles in Amazon’s “Made in Heaven” and “Bollywood Wives”, which has sparked a resurgence in her popularity.

“I am honored and privileged to be associated with CRY,” said Neelam. “Over the years I have heard of the good work they do, especially when it comes to ensuring that children can complete their education. Education is something which is every child’s right. It ensures a brighter future not only for the child, but also for our country and our world.”

Last year’s CRY Gala series set a fundraising record for the organization at $1 million. CRY America CEO Shefali Sunderlal expressed her gratitude to CRY’s generous donors for their ongoing commitment to the cause.

“We are so grateful to have donors, volunteers, sponsors and media partners that embody the YOU in CRY, all of whom are absolutely essential to our continuing work for underprivileged children,” she said. “We are also fortunate to have the support of celebrities like Neelam, who add value to our events and amplify the voices and rights of children.”

The CRY Texas Board and the CRY Gala Committee cordially invite you to the CRY gala. Board members are Meena Datt, Devina Bhojwani, Jayshree Sheth , Zulie Jasani , Anita Sresha, Pooja Revanur, and Leena Shah. CRY Gala Committee members are Dharam & Priya Bali, Juuhi & Prakash Ahuja, Neeraj & Gauri Seth, Ruchika & Darren Dias, Dr. Tina & Dr. Harish Pariani, Chetan & Radha Patel, and Pradeep & Madhavi Gokhale.