Hindu Community Stands beside the Jewish Community in Houston

HOUSTON: Hindus of Greater Houston has provided its support to the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston to provide aid and relief to the people of Israel considering the horrendous attack. HGH has pledged a donation of $10,000 to the Jewish Federation of Houston’s “Support for Israel Fund”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and the families. We stand in solidarity with Israel during the difficult hour, after thousands of rockets from Gaza strip slammed into south and central Israel”, HGH president Thara Narasimhan said. Hindu community members joined a prayer meeting at a Houston community gathering in solidarity with Israel on October 9th at Congregation Beth Yeshurun.

Hindu organizations have been utilizing the Jewish Community Center and their campsite for over 35 years. There is strong bonding between the Jewish and Hindu communities in Houston and it was important for the Hindu community to be beside their friends at this time of need.