Ahead of H1B lottery, Silicon Valley’s ‘darkest’ immigration secret hits cinemas

Added by Indo American News on April 3, 2017.
A file photo of Indian nationals seeking US visas waiting in a queue at the consular section of US Embassy in New Delhi. Photo: AP

A feature film about the difficulties facing an Indian temporary work-visa holder waiting for permanent residency will be screened in 25 US cinemas on Friday, with backing from Silicon Valley investors, fuelling an already heated immigration debate.

The film, “For Here or To Go?” was written and produced by San Francisco-based Rishi Bhilawadikar, 33, one of the estimated million-plus H1B visa holders in the country. The title is a play on the ubiquitous question at coffee shops and fast-food outlets that often flummoxes new arrivals.

Credit: www.livemint.com

