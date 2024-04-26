IAA Premiers Kathak Ballet “Satrangi Re…” Shades of Love

HOUSTON: Satrangi Re…Shades of Love premiered at the Wortham Center on Saturday April 20, 2024. IAA presented the Kathak ballet conceptualized and performed by Deepa Devasena and her troupe, the Kathak Dance Collective. The performance also featured Houston’s own dance leaders Dolly Goyal, of Steps for Dancing school, and Ekta Popat, of Storytellers School of Dance, in prominent guest appearances. The introduction to the eventing was by the highly respected Kathak exponent Kalpana Subbarao.

As a Houston Cultural Treasure and the city’s longest running arts organization with a mission to preserve and promote the performing arts of the Indian subcontinent, IAA is committed to fostering greater community engagement. Sheetal Bedi, the CEO and Executive Director of IAA, said, “Satrangi Re… furthered this mission and provided a wonderful platform where Houston’s Kathak dance community could come together to share ideas and resources freely, supporting the spirit of creativity and collaboration.”