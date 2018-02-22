An Ode to Harmony – Eastern and Western Music & Dance Ensembles

MANVEL:

A beautiful bouquet of music and dance ensembles from different genres will be presented on February 25, 3 to 6 pm at the Stafford Civic Center (located at 1415 Constitution Ave, Stafford TX), in honor of the 8th anniversary of Houston Namadwaar, a Center for Universal Harmony located in the Pearland/Manvel area.

Titled “An Ode to Harmony”, the event will celebrate the harmony of humanity through that of music and divinity, and will be presented by Love to Share Foundation America and Global Organization for Divinity. The Honorable Mayors of the cities of Stafford and Manvel will be present at the program.

Several Houston-area music and dance schools and artists will present short pieces of various western and eastern genres, and will come together again in the end to showcase universal harmony.

The keynote will be presented by Sri Ramanujamji and Sri Poornimaji, disciples of HH Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji, and world-renowned inspirational speakers.

A giving program with clothes and supplies donations to “The Well on Masters Road” a Manvel-based community non-profit will also be part of the evening’s program.

The musical ensembles for the evening include Vidushi Smt. Rajarajeshwary Bhat and students of Krishna Gana Sudha Music Academy; Smt. Maha Krishnan, Sri Sandeep Kumrouth and students of ShreeKrithi School of Music; Fort Bend Brass – Brass Quintet; Pasadena Memorial High School – First Edition Choir; Madhurageetham group; and children of Gopa Kuteeram.

The dance ensembles include Smt. Divyaa Unni and Sreepadam School of Arts; Smt. Shiva Mathur and Shivangini Academy of Arts; J&H Dance School – Chinese Folk; and a unique depiction of a scene from a future GOD production, Dhruva the Musical, set to music by ShreeKrithi School of Music and presented by Smt. Meenakshi Venkataraman and group.

The event is open to the public and tickets ($10 only) are available at www.tinyurl.com/odetoharmony. Sponsorships are welcome. Both Love to Share Foundation America and Global Organization for Divinity are 501(c)3 non-profit organizations. For more information, please call 281-402-6585 or email contact@lovetosharefoundation.org.