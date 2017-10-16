Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India Outclass Pakistan To Finish Top Of Pool A

Added by Indo American News on October 16, 2017.
Saved under Sports
With this victory, India finished on top of Pool A with nine points in three matches. © Hockey India

© Hockey India

India continued their brilliant form in the Asia Cup Hockey 2017 tournament as the Men In Blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in their Pool A match at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Chinglensana Singh (17th minute), Ramandeep Singh (44th minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (45th) scored for India. By virtue of this win, India finished on top of Pool A with nine points from three games while Pakistan secured the second spot with four points.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

