Baahubali 2 premiere: Queen Elizabeth II will watch it before anybody else in India?

A day before its worldwide release, the most-anticipated film of this year – Baahubali: The Conclusion, will have its premiere in the UK. The screening, a part of the cultural events organised by the Indian and British governments to celebrate 70 years of India’s independence, will take place on on April 27.

The British Film Institute will showcase Indian films as part of its India on Film program from April through December and Baahubali 2, will be one of the films. The first part of the epic series, Baahubali: The Beginning, caught the attention of moviegoers worldwide with its grand special effects and engrossing narrative. The film ended on a massive cliffhanger, ensuring an earth-shattering opening for its second part, which is said to be bigger and better than its predecessor. The latest one is scheduled to open in India on April 28. Meanwhile, the best of British cinema will also be screened in India.

Credit: indianexpress.com