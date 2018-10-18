Best in Class Education Shares Ways to Turn Halloween into a Learning Opportunity



With Halloween right around the corner, parents can utilize this holiday as a fun learning opportunity with their children. Best in Class Education Center, which helps K-12 students succeed academically through customized educational programs, shared ways that parents can turn Halloween into a day that extends beyond candy by building valuable educational lessons into the holiday.

Costume Creativity & Critical Thinking

Help your child pick out their costume by asking them what they want to be when they grow up or who they admire as a role model. After they have picked their costume, ask what qualities and characteristics they like about the costume, and encourage them to use creative adjectives. using adjectives. You can also have your children pick a costume from their favorite children’s book. After reading a book, you and your children can discuss why they feel this character is someone they admire.

Hands-On Science

Teach your kids how to make slime with some common household items. All you will need is some glue, liquid starch, food coloring, water, a mixing bowl, and spoon. In the mixing bowl, put together ¼ cup of white craft glue and ¼ cup of water. After mixing together the glue and water, add six drops of the food coloring of your choice. Now, add in ¼ cup of liquid starch. This should give the slime a stretchy and blobby texture.

Math Lessons with Candy

When you’re getting ready to put candy out for trick-or-treaters, have your child count the pieces of candy as they put them into the bowl. At the end of the day when your kid comes home with candy, work with them on addition and subtraction, using the candy as an incentive. If you have several options of candy, you can have your child start the night by figuring out not just how many pieces of candy you have, but how many pieces of each type of candy- this can get them to practice with fractions and percentages.

Halloween Poetry Writing

Get children to share their favorite parts of Halloween in poetry. Candy, costumes, and pumpkins can all be the topic of a great Halloween poem. Teach your children the different types of poems you can write, such as a traditional rhyming poem, acrostic poem, free verse poem, or a haiku. Have your children write a Halloween poem and share it with your family to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Skeleton Anatomy

Skeletons are a great way to teach children about human anatomy. You can easily make a skeleton out of black construction paper and cotton swabs that you have at home. Arrange the cotton swabs on the paper in the shape of a skeleton. Cut some of the cotton swabs to make smaller bones such as the fingers and ribs. Have your children go through and label each cotton swab with the corresponding bone structure.