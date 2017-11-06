Govt said to have approved Rs7,000 crore fund for six new IIT campuses
A total of Rs7,002.42 crore has been approved for IIT campuses in Tirupati, Palakkad, Dharwad, Jammu, Bhilai and Goa. Photo: Mint
The union cabinet is learnt to have approved funds worth Rs7,000 crore for the establishment of permanent campuses of six IITs across the country on Tuesday, people in the government aware of the development said.
Credit: livemint.com