Impressive Turnout at Houston Iftar 2017 Annual Ramadan Dinner

HOUSTON: Mayor Houston Sylvester Turner said that diversity in Houston is an asset not a liability and Muslim community is the integral part of this diverse society which is also the beauty and strength of this city.

Turner was speaking at the “Houston Iftar 2017”Annual Ramadan Dinner organized by Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Istanbul and Karachi Sister City Association along with The Islamic Society of Greater Houston, and 50 plus Collaborating organizations at Bayou City event center.

This meaningful multicultural event was attended by over 1,500 community members, elected officials, diplomats of several countries and media to show their support and solidarity.

Murad Ajani , Honorary Chair of the Agha Khan Council presented the welcome address. The event began with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Imam Nihat Yesil. Mr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Coordinator at the Houston Iftar Organizing Committee, expressed his gratitude to all elected officials, dignitaries, sponsors, volunteers and attendees for their presence.

The Mayor of Houston was introduced by the Guest of Honor and Grand sponsor of Houston Iftar for the past many years, S. Javaid Anwar, President and CEO of Midland Energy & Petroplex Energy.

In his keynote address, Mayor Turner said that due to the large population of immigrants, Houston is a big diverse family and Muslim community is the important part of this diversity. He urged the Muslim community to come forward to help out the less fortunate people, especially those are compelled to sleep under the bridges. “As a Mayor I know how to fix many problems, but it’s a very hard task to take care of these homeless people,” he said and added that without any discrimination, it is our responsibility to share and extend the blessing the God rewarded us.”

Mayor Turner also paid special tribute to Coordinator Muhammad Saeed Sheikh and his team.

Another special guest, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said that the Iftar dinner is the true reflection of America. She called upon the community to come to gather for peace and harmony among the different faiths and work collectively against the Muslim ban. “We need your unity in Washington and we need your voice in capital as we cannot deal with ugly immigration laws without your collective voices,” she urged and said the unity of Muslims and other faiths, who believe the dignity of all people, is the need of the hour.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee, along with Congressman Al Green and Mayor Turner, presented proclamations to the organizers of the dinner for their hard work towards creating a more diverse and bonded society. All the volunteers at this event were a true representation of diversity and unity.

Congressman Al Green said that Muslim Americans died and scarified their lives to protect American values, for liberty of justice for all, and they stood for this great country that’s why we always stood for this great community. “Everybody who comes to America firmly believes what America actually stand for. They come because they believe no person including judge, congressman and even the President of America is above the law.”

ISGH President M. J. Khan also spoke on this occasion and highlighted the positive role of Muslim community in the Houston society.

Imam Daniel Abdullah Hernandez shared his knowledge on the Significance of Ramadan. Through a video message, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott greeted the guests on the occasion. Maghrib prayers were led by prominent scholar Shahid Ahmed Rizvi.