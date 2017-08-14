Indian economic cycle entering strongest phase: report

The Indian economy is at the cusp of entering its strongest growth phase and a full blown bull market is yet to play out with the wide-based Nifty expected to touch 11,500 in 2018, says a report. An economy enters the strongest phase of growth when stocks, bonds and commodities all rally together. “We believe that India is at the cusp of entering this phase and full blown bull market is yet to play out,” Edelweiss Investment Research said in a note.

According to Edelweiss Investment Research, consumption and exports are boosting economic growth in the country. While consumption has displayed sharp recovery after the cash crunch in early 2017, investments are witnessing only a government supported recovery which is inadequate but effective for a few sectors like railways, roads and power transmission and distribution (T&D), it said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com