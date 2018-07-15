Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to top TRP chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 27 is out. Naagin 3, starring Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti, has definitely left the audience impressed. The show has once again topped the charts with a huge margin. Dance Deewane, hosted by Arjun Bijlani, zoomed to the second spot. It’s followed by Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Subhan Allah. Meanwhile’s Vivek Oberoi, Huma Qureshi and Omung Kumar’s India’s Best Dramebaaz opened to a positive response. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno in the urban market followed by Zee TV, Star Plus and SAB TV.

Credit: indianexpress.com