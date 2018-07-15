IAN- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to top TRP chart

Added by Indo American News on July 15, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Naagin 3 tops the TRP chart.

Naagin 3 tops the TRP chart.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 27 is out. Naagin 3, starring Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti, has definitely left the audience impressed. The show has once again topped the charts with a huge margin. Dance Deewane, hosted by Arjun Bijlani, zoomed to the second spot. It’s followed by Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Subhan Allah. Meanwhile’s Vivek Oberoi, Huma Qureshi and Omung Kumar’s India’s Best Dramebaaz opened to a positive response. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno in the urban market followed by Zee TV, Star Plus and SAB TV.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *