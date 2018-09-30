Neha Dhupia’s baby shower: Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Ileana D’Cruz and others spotted at the event

By Kriti Sonali

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi hosted a baby shower at Mumbai’s Olive Bar & Kitchen on Sunday afternoon. While Neha was glowing in a white dress, Angad also looked dapper. Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ileana D’Cruz, Andrew Kneebone, Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani and many others were snapped at the party.

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi on May 10 in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi and the couple recently announced that they will soon be welcoming their first child to the world. Neha had kept her pregnancy under wraps for six months, saying that she was worried people would stop offering her work if they came to know that she was with child.

Credit: indianexpress.com