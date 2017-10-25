On Diwali, India will grant medical visa in all deserving cases: Sushma Swaraj

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, India will grant medical visa in all deserving cases that are pending, as she responded positively to a number of such requests by Pakistani nationals.

To a request for a visa by a Pakistani woman named Amna Shamin, whose father is already in Delhi for treatment and she wants to visit him, Swaraj said, “Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will allow this.”

