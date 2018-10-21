TRF Home Page
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone marriage: Wishes pour in for the most loved couple of Bollywood

Bollywood’s most adored couple Ranveer Singh  and Deepika Padukone  have finally made it official. Taking to their social media handles Ranveer and Deepika shared an official wedding  invitation and announced their wedding dates. The two-day wedding ceremony will take place on 14th and 15th November. There are actually two copies of the invite, one completely in Hindi and the other in English. As for the content, it talks about how the people have showered them with love and that they seek their blessings as they set out on this new journey and how immense joy they are feeling in sharing this moment.

 

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

