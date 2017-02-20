UK needs to do more on students’ visa issue: Indian envoy

The UK needs to do more on the students visa issue despite the “pluses” British Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement about special categories of visas, the new Indian envoy here has said.

Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, who presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II last week, told the Daily Express in his first interview to a British newspaper that, “We are in exciting times. Our (Indo-UK) partnership has gone to a different level.”