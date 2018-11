​Indian-origin man ordered to pay $8.6 million for launching cyberattacks on US university

NEW YORK: An Indian-origin man has been ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution and serve six months of home incarceration for launching a series of cyberattacks on the computer network of a leading US university.

Paras Jha, 22, of New Jersey had previously pleaded guilty before US District Judge Michael Shipp to violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com