Celebrations of Arya Samaj Sthapna Divas (Foundation Day) and Handwriting Winners

HOUSTON: Saturday April 6: 5-k walk, Health fair & Blood donation

The kick-off event was a 5-K walk around the neighboring lakeside walk trail by Arya Samaj Greater Houston (ASGH). Sewa International USA, Houston and other NGOs partnered with ASGH to bring 100+ participants in this very early morning event. The post-breakfast annual Health Fair consisted of an interactive session on diet and wellness facilitated by eminent medical practitioners and blood donation drive with Gulf Coast in Arya Samaj Greater Houston premises.

Sunday April 7 was time for ASGH members, well-wishers and volunteers as well parents of DAV Sanskriti School (DAVSS) and DAV Elementary & Montessori School (DAVMES) joined the Sunday satsang with Yajna (havan) under the guidance of Acharya Surya Nanda Ji. After the bhajans, Acharya ji’s lecture on Arya Samaj, and a presentation on 2023 ASGH and school activities, DAVMES and DAVSS students enchanted the audience with a composite program which comprised of recitation of Gayatri Mantra, the Gayatri mantra Bhajan in Hindi and English; the 10 principles of the Arya Samaj in Hindi and English; and kids dressed as Swami Dayanand and Arya Samaj stalwarts. AYM students focused their PowerPoint presentation on universal welfare and good social construct outlined in Arya Samaj principles 6, 9 and 10 …all curated by Acharya Bramdeo.

Miss Arti, DAVMES Director and parents of DAVMES and DAVSS briefed the audience on the plus value that students benefit at the two schools run by ASGH. The display of posters by DAVMES & DAVSS students on Arya Samaj, its founder -Swami Dayanand and other eminent personalities who were the first-generation torchbearers after the demise of Swami ji was another attraction for the day.

A new milestone in excellence at DAV Montessori & Elementary School, Houston. Myra N. (Grade 2) and Prisha D. (KG) These two kids were the Grand National Champion at the Zane-Bloser National Handwriting Competition.

Note: Television interview on Scripps News of our Grand National Handwriting Champs at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/davmontessori/videos/460773766287227