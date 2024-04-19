Indo-American Charity Foundation Kicks Off Year with Vibrant Walk-a-Thon Event Supporting the Indian Doctors’ Charity Clinic

HOUSTON: For over 35 years, the Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) has been a pillar of support for the underserved community of Greater Houston, serving in various areas such as education, family, general welfare and healthcare. The foundation celebrated the beginning of its annual philanthropic efforts with a successful 5K Walk-a-Thon event with the motto “We Walk – We Care” on Saturday, April 13, at Lost Creek Park in Sugar Land.

IACF President Pankaj Rana welcomed the audience with a warm introduction, acknowledging the support from partnering organizations, sponsors, special guests and all attendees. The event’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was a memorable moment, featuring distinguished attendees such as Fort Bend County Judge Mr. KP George, Missouri City Mayor Mr. Robin Elackatt, Judge Mr. Surendran Pattel and Rutvi Chauhan, Mrs. Universe USA 2024, who joined other dignitaries in celebrating the launch of the Walk-a-Thon.

Demonstrating the vibrant spirit of the Indo-American community in Houston, the event focused on raising funds and awareness for the Indian Doctors’ Charity Clinic (IDCC), an organization dedicated to providing free medical services to the underprivileged communities and uninsured, including visiting parents from abroad, relying entirely on the voluntary efforts of doctors and the generous support of IDA, IACF, and other donors.

IDCC board members, such as K.C. Mehta, Dr. Kiran Gandhi, Dr. Nilesh Patel and Harish Khathrani, attended the event. Dr. Neal Shah along with Shasha & Khushboo played an essential role in providing vital health screenings for over 100 participants, including blood pressure and blood glucose tests.

IACF Team introduced a new concept for Walk-a-Thon which brought together individuals of all ages and backgrounds, making it a truly inclusive, intergenerational experience. Participants ranged from young children in strollers to senior citizens in their 80s, showcasing the community’s collective dedication to supporting IACF and IDCC, promoting better health for all. The grand event wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership & hard work of Pankaj Rana (President), Hasu Patel (President-elect), Rosh Rajan (Secretary), Shephali Kadia (Director) and Ven Bontha (Director).

The event attracted over 250 people, and kept attendees engaged for 3.5 hours of continuous fun and enjoyment. IACF’s preparations were put to test with all hats and t-shirts finding their way to new owners. Brunch, sponsored by Kumar’s Restaurant located on Westheimer, was highlight of the event, with participants enjoying a delectable spread of dosas, vadas, idlis and all accompaniments. This generous contribution by Kumar’s Restaurant further demonstrated the community’s strong spirit of collaboration and service.

Attendees were also treated to a mesmerizing performance by Arjun Ohri, whose soulful singing evoked nostalgia and captivated the audience. The crowd was humming & swaying to his music, making the event a truly unforgettable experience.

A touching moment occurred when the Senior Citizens Association presented a generous donation check to support the Walk-a-Thon, highlighting the depth of community involvement and the broad base of support for the cause.

IACF is launching a new membership program this year, offering opportunities for individuals to become more involved in the foundation’s initiatives. IACF will hold its annual gala on September 14, 2024.

To learn more about IACF, visit www.iacfhouston.com or email iacfpresident@gmail.com Join the foundation to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.