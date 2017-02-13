HCC- Home Page
130 million smartphones to be shipped in India this year: Report

CMR says it expects strong competition in the sub-Rs10,000 or the “affordable smartphone” segment. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint.

India’s smartphone market is expected to witness a growth of 15% to 130 million units this year, accounting for almost half of the total mobile phone sales in the country, a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Wednesday.

Total mobile phone shipments in 2016 stood at 262 million units, of which smartphones accounted for 113 million (43%), while the remaining 149 million were feature phones. “Despite ‘turbulence’ in sentiments towards the end of year, the shipments did not see a proportionate hit as there was very little window for handset makers to realign the shipments through the value chain,” the report said.

Credit: livemint.com

