160 Days of Cricket on Hotstar Kicks Off with the Unimoni Asia Cup

The best of cricket and Indian entertainment at $99.99 a year



Asia Cup Highlight: India Versus Pakistan Match on September 19

NEW YORK: 160 Days of Cricket on Hotstar starts with the Unimoni Asia Cup, which will feature some of the most prominent cricketing nations in the world. The tournament will begin with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 15. Confirmed participants include perennial powerhouses India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, with one remaining spot still up for grabs among UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Defending champion India will face arch rival Pakistan on September 19 in the marquee matchup of group play. India and Pakistan will be joined by Hong Kong in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan compete in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 and the tournament final will follow on September 28 in Dubai.

Hotstar, the exclusive and official digital streaming partner for Unimoni Asia Cup, will live stream all the matches for the duration of the tournament.

To keep the momentum going, Hotstar has 160 days of cricket over the next year. Tournaments to look forward to include the Paytm India vs. West Indies Series in October, followed by the ICC Women’s World T20 in November, the Paytm India vs. Australia Series in February 2019, the VIVO IPL in April 2019, and finally, the ICC Cricket World Cup in May 2019.

“Hotstar has just completed its first year in the United States, and the response from the Diaspora has been phenomenal,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, President of Hotstar International and Strategy at Star India. “As we embark on our second year, we have a comprehensive cricket calendar for fans and enthusiasts in the US who have come to expect this level of engaging and premium programming from our platform.”

To supplement its cricket calendar, Hotstar has introduced an attractive, annual subscription for $99.99, which will give consumers complete access to the cricket calendar and entertainment library throughout the year. For monthly subscribers, an entertainment pack is now $9.99 a month, and a sports + entertainment pack is $19.99 a month.

About Hotstar:



Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform for Indian TV shows, movies and live sports, is now also available in the U.S. and Canada.

A subsidiary of Star India and 21st Century Fox, Hotstar was launched in India in 2015 and became the fastest app to reach a million downloads. The platform offers a bouquet of rich and diverse content encompassing the latest movies, popular TV shows, documentaries and live sports. By delivering premium, on-demand content across devices and in multiple languages, Hotstar ensures South Asians across the world are never too far from their favorite entertainment.

Hotstar can be accessed through us.hotstar.com; ca.hotstar.com

or via iOS AppStore, Google Playstore, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and Android TV.