21 PSBs lost Rs 25,775 crore to bank frauds in 2017-18: RTI

INDORE: Twenty-one public sector banks (PSBs) have incurred losses totaling Rs 25,775 crore due to banking frauds in the financial year 2017-18, a Right to Information reply has stated.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) had incurred the highest loss of Rs 6461.13 crore due to different cases of fraud during the fiscal that ended on March 31 this year, Chandrasekhar Gaud, who had filed the RTI with the Reserve Bank of India, told PTI today.

 

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

