2nd Annual Opportunity Fair for Women

HOUSTON: Women’s Voice for Better America, a network of diverse women, is thrilled to open the doors of opportunities for women to become self-sufficient and empowered. Women’s Voice for Better America will host its 2nd annual Opportunity Fair for Women on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Memorial Hermann – Southwest, 7737 Southwest Freeway, Medical Plaza 2, Houston, TX 77074. It is a free admission event with free parking, refreshments, raffles and resourceful information for women. The 2nd annual Opportunity Fair for Women is designed to support and help women with equitable options in Healthcare, Job search, Business start-up, Retirement investments and Civic engagement. Various free sessions and variety of resourceful information with be provided. Below are the details:

MD Anderson – Cancer Prevention and Remedies ‘Too Cool to Smoke’ show for youth

Memorial Hermann – Access to Healthcare

IBN Sina Community Medical Center – On-site medical check-up Screening for skin cancer

Workshop by Workforce Solutions – Resumes, Cover Letters, Applications, Interviewing, Making Connections

SCORE Houston – Starting Your Own Business

WOODFOREST National Bank – Financial Literacy

Sessions by Licensed Professionals – Retirement & Investments, Credit Score Education, Real Estate & Mortgages

Civic Engagement/Citizenship study material/Voting education – League of Women Voters, NALEO Educational Fund, Equal Vote America, Fort Bend for ALL.

Booths – Vein Clinics of America, Daya – Houston, IACAN, Child Advocates, Body & Brain, Yoga, and much more.

Memorial-Herman Southwest has graciously offered its venue for free for the 2nd annual Opportunity Fair for Women. Women’s Voice for Better America is glad to welcome women from all walks of life. To join the network or to sponsor, please contact Neeta Sane at 832-279-8601.

More information about this initiative is on www.NeetaSane.com/OpportunityFair