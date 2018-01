2nd Test: Ngidi six-for seals series for South Africa

India succumbed to another series defeat in South Africa losing the second India vs South Africa Test at SuperSports Park, Centurion by 135 runs on Wednesday. Starting the day on 35 for 3, still needing 252 more runs to win, India succumbed to 151 all out in the second innings with debutant Lungi Ngidi taking 6 for 39.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com