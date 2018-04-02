3 times Kriti Sanon’s pants gave us major OOTD goals

As the summer is here now and in this heat, people tend to sweat through tight jeans. So we tend to think on what we should replace our denim with. Well, girls, you are not alone. It is now the right time to get yourself a wardrobe update with some of the cool options you can switch with jeans and what better place to look for than Bollywood. Our divas never fail to impress us with new trends and also guide us to dress up for each season.

So the Bollywood dive we came across was Kriti Sanon experimenting with different silhouetted pants and we thought it’s best to take inspiration from her. These versatile pants she’s been sporting are ideal for work, lounging, date night, and beyond. We can’t wait to get our hands on these comfy styles for summer. The actress gave us yet another stunning collection of pants to wear this summer season. The one trend which has made its way back is the Harem pants and the actress has shown us how to match it with a perfect top.

Credit: misskyra.com