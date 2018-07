8-year-old yoga champion named ‘British Indian of the Year’

LONDON: An eight-year-old Indian-origin schoolboy who is the under-11 UK national yoga champion has been named the ‘British Indian of the Year’ in the young achiever category for his accomplishments in the field.

Ishwar Sharma has won a string of titles in both individual and artistic yoga, most recently a gold medal representing Great Britain at the World Student Games 2018 in , Canada, in June.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com