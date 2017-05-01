9 lakh firms not filing tax returns being monitored, says revenue secretary

About 900,000 registered companies do not file annual returns and are potential sources of money laundering, a top government official said on Saturday, as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pitched for the country’s top anti-financial crime agency to be used “expeditiously” against tax cheats.

Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the Prime Minister’s Office had set up a task force to monitor these companies and “there is no reason for us to let such companies operate in India”.

Credit: hindustantimes.com