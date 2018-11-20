A Reanimated Beginning for the Ever Blooming Alings Chinese Bistro

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

SUGAR LAND: Alings – one of the finest Chinese restaurants serving a wide range of Indo-Chinese cuisine, was launched in Houston 8 years back. Over the years, Alings grew to become one of the most sought after restaurants for those willing to get the best taste of Indo-Chinese food in the greater Houston area. They gained such visibility not just as a matter of fortune, but due to varied reasons such as their prudence in crafting the menu, palatability of the fare to suit the taste buds of the Indo-Chinese food lovers, besides the incredible service and a hospitable ambience. It is this detailing towards catering and hospitality, and most importantly the consistency in taste and food quality that had the people of Houston and surrounding areas coming back to Alings. The restaurant gained such fame that even today it is the first name that strikes when one thinks of Indo-Chinese food, be it to dine, food delivery or catering.

Magicians in the true sense, the chefs at Alings impeccably fuse the Indian ingredients with their in house Chinese sauces, thus crafting a marvelous dish that has a long lasting taste on the palate. The guests most of them being loyal to the restaurant, are easily recognized by the management. This gives the guests a homely feeling. As its equally important to know the likes and tastes of the guests, the chef humbly interacts with them. Not just that, the guests too welcome the chef’s presence and comfortably share their requests and feedback. The owners have built such connect with the loyal guests at Alings that they know exactly how the customers like their dishes. They also take special requests for dishes not on the regular menu.

With such a hospitable environment coupled with delectable fare, it was imperative for the restaurant to grow manifold. As Alings climbed up the ladder, it demanded a larger space to accommodate the ever-increasing number of guests. With mixed emotions, the management took a decision to move out of the old leased space for good. It was a big leap for them to purchase a huge property and build a sprawling new restaurant at a different location. It took the management a year to construct a sprawling restaurant. It was on Friday, November 9 when Alings finally lifted the curtains with pomp. The new location is located at 6542 US ALT-90, Sugar Land, TX 77498.

The newly opened restaurant is enormous and exquisite and definitely worth the wait. They seem to have improvised on the menu, keeping their service intact. The interiors have been very thoughtfully designed keeping in mind the comfort of the guests at all times. The reception is mindfully tailored so as to provide a comfortable waiting experience for the guests. A wall with a huge emboss of Alings, is structured for the guests to take pictures and make their waiting time enjoyable. This has already become a trend in such a short span of their opening.

The dining area is huge and intricately done up. A dedicated bar space and patio are some of the attractions but what appeals the eye the most is the custom blue light ceiling sculpture, sketched out by Danny Singh from Punditz Construction who definitely deserves an applause. The new location is a massive 6500 square feet property, with a dining area big enough to cater to 200 guests at a time. Currently a small party hall to house around 35 people is available with an adjacent banquet coming up within in a year, which will accommodate around 200 guests.

On the evening of November 8, a soft opening party was thrown at the new location. The guest list included the Who’s Who of the town, and in spite of it being a Thursday, people showed up in good numbers. Consul General of India, Dr. Anupam Ray did the honors of cutting the ribbon.

It was a fun evening where guests enjoyed the food, drinks, desserts and music right until midnight. The highlight was the custom designed appetizers by the talented chefs at Alings. The management extended their gratitude towards the guests for showing their trust in Alings over the years.

Wishing Alings tremendous success in the coming years!

Website: https://alingschinese.com/

Address: 6542 US ALT-90, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Phone: (281) 242-0432