Air India links Hyderabad to US, direct flight three times a week

Added by Indo American News on July 10, 2017.
Saved under Business
HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis residing in the United States now have a reason to cheer as the Air India has announced its first direct flight from Hyderabad to Washington.

Starting on July 8, Air India’s new flight Air India 104 will connect Washington with Hyderabad via Delhi with three services every week. Washington will be the second city in the US after Chicago which will be connected with Hyderabad.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

