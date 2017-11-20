Aksar 2 Movie Review

AKSAR 2 STORY: Sheena Roy is hired as a governess for Madame Khambatta, a wealthy seventy-year-old lady, by her trusted investment banker. The plot thickens and the real motive of each character is revealed when the investment banker forces Sheena to indulge in a sexual relationship with him.

AKSAR 2 REVIEW: Aksar 2 starts on the right note when Sheena Roy (Zareen Khan) is hired by investment banker, Patrick Sharma (Gautam Rode) to take care of Miss Khambatta (Lillete Dubey), whose previous caretaker meets with an accident and expires. While Sheena has a boyfriend, (Abhinav Shukla) she lies to Patrick about being single. When Patrick forces her to indulge in a sexual relationship, Sheena reveals her true self. This lands Patrick in a mess as he realises that he is not the only one who is hiding his real motives.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com