Amarinder Singh suspects ISI hand in Amritsar ‘terror’ attack

CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday suspected Pakistan’s ISI-backed Khalistani or Kashmiri terrorists’ role in the Amritsar terror attack that killed three persons and injured twenty others. Amarinder also vowed that he would not let the “forces of terror” destroy the state’s “hard-earned peace”.

“The possibility of involvement of ISI-backed Khalistani or Kashmiri terror groups could not be ruled out (in the Amritsar terror attack),” said Amarinder Singh in an official statement, adding the forensic teams have been rushed to the spot and “all angles were being investigated”.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com