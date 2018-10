Anu Malik no longer Indian Idol judge: Sony

MUMBAI: As allegations of sexual harassment mounted against Anu Malik, SonyEntertainment Television issued a statement announcing that the music composer will no longer be a judge on their talent show Indian Idol.

“Anu Malik is no longer part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule,” read an excerpt from the statement, adding that they will replace Malik with guest judges.

Credit: indianexpress.com