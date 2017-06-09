Arjun Rampal Joins CRY America for a Great Cause: CRY America, Houston to host its 2nd Annual Dinner Gala on Sunday, June 11, for the cause of underprivileged children

HOUSTON: CRY, Child Rights and You America Inc (CRY America), a 501c3 non-profit that works to restore the rights of underprivileged children, especially in India, will host its 2nd Houston Gala Diner on Sunday, 11th June, 2017 at the Sweetwater Country Club in Sugarland, TX. The Dinner will be attended by celebrity guests model and Bollywood Actor Arjun Rampal; Master of Ceremonies Rashi Vats (FOX TV) & Pooja Lodhia (ABC TV); Houston Texans Cheerleaders and performances by Malika Ghei and Bollywood Shake.

Proceeds from the dinner will go towards ensuring that thousands of underprivileged children have the basic rights to live, learn, grow and play. One of the Projects featured this year will be from Chittoor Distt in Andhra Pradesh. CRY America supports over 70 projects in India including Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal, Orissa, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh to name a few.

CRY America’s unforgettable evening of dinner, silent and live auction, music and dancing will enable better childhoods for thousands of children deprived of education, healthcare and protection. The evening will include an exclusive auction of a Guitar autographed by all members of the Rolling Stones, a picture autographed by all the actors that played James Bond, bat autographed by Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly and other designer items.

Local event sponsors include Vantive Inc, Amir Dodhiya of New York Life & Volterra Energy. Ruchika Dias of Bollywood Shake would be choreographing the dances, Sage Productions is sponsoring DJ & Light services for the event and photography is by Murali Santhana. Media support provided by Meena Datt Radio, Dabang, Masala Radio, Indo American News & Voice of Asia.

To purchase dinner tickets, tables, or sponsorships visit

http://www.america.cry.org/cry_america_dinner/pledge2017/houston/details.html

For more information: visit http://america.cry.org or write to support@cryamerica.org