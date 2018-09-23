Asia Cup 2018 scoreline: India 2, Pakistan 0

By Shamik Chakrabarty

DUBAI: What a difference a change of format and setting makes! Less than two weeks after suffering a 1-4 reversal in the Test series in England, India continue to make merry in familiar conditions in the Gulf.

On Sunday, they treated Pakistan as if the arch rivals were some cricketing minnow.

Apart from Shoaib Malik, none of the Pakistan batsmen could come to terms with a varied and potent Indian bowling attack, and while chasing a relatively modest target of 238, hundreds by openers Shikhar Dhawanand Rohit Sharma ensured the outcome was never in doubt. The amateurish manner in which Sarfraz Khan’s bowlers and fielders went about their business contributed to their debacle, but India seemed a class apart.

Credit: indianexpress.com