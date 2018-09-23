TravelGuzs- Home Page
TRF Home Page
Hotstar – Home Page

Asia Cup 2018 scoreline: India 2, Pakistan 0

Added by Indo American News on September 23, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
On Sunday, India treated Pakistan as if the arch rivals were some cricketing minnow. (Source: AP)

On Sunday, India treated Pakistan as if the arch rivals were some cricketing minnow. (Source: AP)

By Shamik Chakrabarty

DUBAI: What a difference a change of format and setting makes! Less than two weeks after suffering a 1-4 reversal in the Test series in England, India continue to make merry in familiar conditions in the Gulf.

On Sunday, they treated Pakistan as if the arch rivals were some cricketing minnow.

Apart from Shoaib Malik, none of the Pakistan batsmen could come to terms with a varied and potent Indian bowling attack, and while chasing a relatively modest target of 238, hundreds by openers Shikhar Dhawanand Rohit Sharma ensured the outcome was never in doubt. The amateurish manner in which Sarfraz Khan’s bowlers and fielders went about their business contributed to their debacle, but India seemed a class apart.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *