Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Assam floods death toll rises to 60

Added by Indo American News on July 17, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Kamrup: A woman with her children rows a makeshift raft across flood waters in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday. (PTI file Photo)

Kamrup: A woman with her children rows a makeshift raft across flood waters in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday. (PTI file Photo)

The death toll in the Assam flood climbed to 60 on Sunday with the authorities reporting one death in Morigaon district. Though the water-level of the Brahmaputra and most of its tributaries receded considerably on Sunday, a fresh embankment breach in Morigaon district in central Assam caused extensive damage late Saturday night, inundating over a dozen villages in the Lahorighat sub-division.

Houses of over 10 lakh people remained submerged and at least 22,000 people are still lodged in the 118 relief camps. On Sunday, South Salmara, Dhubri and Morigaon remained the worst-affected districts.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *