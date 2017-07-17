Assam floods death toll rises to 60

The death toll in the Assam flood climbed to 60 on Sunday with the authorities reporting one death in Morigaon district. Though the water-level of the Brahmaputra and most of its tributaries receded considerably on Sunday, a fresh embankment breach in Morigaon district in central Assam caused extensive damage late Saturday night, inundating over a dozen villages in the Lahorighat sub-division.

Houses of over 10 lakh people remained submerged and at least 22,000 people are still lodged in the 118 relief camps. On Sunday, South Salmara, Dhubri and Morigaon remained the worst-affected districts.

Credit: indianexpress.com