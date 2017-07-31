Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Barun Sobti is small screen’s SRK: Shivani Tomar

Added by Indo American News on July 31, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Actress Shivani Tomar says her "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" co-star Barun Sobti's screen presence matches the level of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Actress Shivani Tomar says her “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon” co-star Barun Sobti’s screen presence matches the level of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“I think Barun Sobti is small screen’s Shah Rukh Khan. If Bollywood swears by Shah Rukh Khan and his romance in movies, on small screen it has to be Barun,” Shivani said in a statement.

She added: “He has always had great on-screen presence with his leading ladies and the major reason why our scenes are being loved on the show are because he is so talented and has the same knack as SRK when it comes to doing romantic scenes. Barun makes me feel really comfortable and so the scenes come out brilliantly.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.tellychakkar.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *