Barun Sobti is small screen’s SRK: Shivani Tomar

“I think Barun Sobti is small screen’s Shah Rukh Khan. If Bollywood swears by Shah Rukh Khan and his romance in movies, on small screen it has to be Barun,” Shivani said in a statement.

She added: “He has always had great on-screen presence with his leading ladies and the major reason why our scenes are being loved on the show are because he is so talented and has the same knack as SRK when it comes to doing romantic scenes. Barun makes me feel really comfortable and so the scenes come out brilliantly.”

Credit: www.tellychakkar.com